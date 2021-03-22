Manchester United are ready to start contract talks with Luke Shaw about extending the England defender’s stay at Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Manchester United are ready to open discussions with the 25-year-old about a new deal following his impressive performances in the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Shaw has established himself as the club’s first-choice left-back following a difficult start to his Old Trafford career.

According to the same story, Shaw is set to play a key part in Solskjaer’s long-term plans at Manchester United following a campaign where he’s established himself as one of the division’s best left-backs.

The Mirror goes on to report that Manchester United are ready to give Shaw fresh terms to reward his impressive performances.

The media outlet go on to add that the Red Devils are ready to make Shaw one of the best-paid players at the 20-time English champions.

Shaw has scored one goal and has made five assists in 25 games in the Premier League this season.

The England international moved to Manchester United in a £27m deal from Southampton in 2014.

Shaw has scored three times in 174 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons.

