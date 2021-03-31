Manchester United are ready to battle with Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Austria international is attracting interest from the Premier League following his impressive performances for the German side this term.

The same article states that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the 27-year-old in the 2021 summer transfer window in order to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s options in the middle of the park.

According to the same story, the Austrian midfielder has informed RB Leipzig that he would like to leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the current campaign.

The report goes on to add that RB Leipzig could be tempted into selling another of their key players at the end of the 2020-21 season given Dayot Upamecano will move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Sabitzer has scored six times and has made two assists in 21 games in the Bundesliga this season to help RB Leipzig challenge Bayern Munich for the German top-flight crown.

The Austria international has scored 50 times in 219 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at RB Leipzig.

Sabitzer moved to RB Leipzig from Rapid Wien in 2014.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip