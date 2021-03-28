Manchester United are ready to table an offer for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are keeping an eye on Llorente’s situation at Atletico Madrid.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are ready to make a £68.5m bid to sign the 26-year-old midfielder in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United believe Llorente could be a potential recruit capable of reinforcing their midfield options ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

The report suggests that the Spanish starlet is capable of replicating the performances of Fred and Paul Pogba in the heart of Manchester United’s midfield.

AS go on to reveal that Llorente would be reluctant to leave La Liga at this stage of his career but Manchester United’s offer could prove too tempting for Atletico Madrid to turn down.

Llorente has scored nine goals and has made eight assists in 28 games in the Spanish top flight this term to help Atletico challenge for the title.

The Atletico star moved to los Rojiblancos from Real Madrid in 2019 after he failed to break into Zinedine Zidane’s first-team.

Llorente has scored 15 goals in 72 games for Diego Simeone’s side so far.

