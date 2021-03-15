Manchester United are weighing up a potential bid to sign Nick Pope as a replacement for David De Gea in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Star On Sunday is reporting that Manchester United have placed the Burnley goalkeeper on their summer wish-list given De Gea’s uncertain future at Old Trafford.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to make some changes between the sticks despite De Gea returning from paternity duty in Spain.

According to the same story, Manchester United are ready to sell the Spain international in the summer if the Red Devils receive a suitable bid for the Premier League winner.

The Star On Sunday add that Manchester United aren’t convinced by Dean Henderson given the England international’s lack of experience in the Premier League.

The report reveals that the Red Devils aren’t prepared to make the 24-year-old their number one goalkeeper despite Henderson’s return from Sheffield United last summer.

The article claims that Manchester United view Pope as the perfect replacement for De Gea thanks to his experience in the Premier League.

The Star On Sunday go on to add that the 20-time English champions are also looking at Brighton shot-stopper Robert Sanchez.

De Gea has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League since his move to Manchester United in 2011.

