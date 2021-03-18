Manchester United have started talks with Fiorentina about the possibility of signing Nikola Milenkovic, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website CalcioMercato, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United have opened discussions with the 23-year-old’s agent about a possible switch to Old Trafford this summer.

The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign a new centre-half to partner club captain Harry Maguire in the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to sign the Serbia international in the summer to bolster his defensive line ahead of the next Premier League campaign.

The report goes on to claim that Fiorentina would be prepared to sell Milenkovic in a £30m deal this summer.

The article highlights that Manchester United have also been linked with Real Madrid centre-half Raphael Varane and Brighton defender Ben White.

But Milenkovic appears to represent a cheaper alternative to Varane and White for the 20-time English champions.

The Serbian defender has scored three times and has made one assist in 25 games in the Italian top flight this term.

Milenkovic moved to Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade in 2017.

The Fiorentina defender has netted 11 times in 115 games in all competitions over the past three and a half seasons in Florence.

