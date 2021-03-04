Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives fresh update on Man United transfer plans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Manchester United supporters that the club’s transfer plans this summer could be affected by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United have made improvements in Solskjaer’s second full season in charge following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani over the past 14 months.

The Red Devils established themselves as genuine title contenders, although their derby rivals Manchester City have put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack at the top of the table.

The 20-time English champions have been linked with a potential swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho as well as Sevilla defender Jules Kounde recently.

However, Solskjaer has played down talk of Manchester United spending big to overhaul their squad in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night, Solskjaer said:

“The pandemic is definitely affecting everyone in football.

“Of course the lack of income, the finances has affected everyone. It might affect us all well.

“We have to be realistic and responsible in the way we do our business both on and off the pitch.

“There are improvements on the training ground, stadium – we have to look at the whole picture. Where can we spend the money? And how much is there? It’s just the real world now. It has changed.

“I think there’s just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football with all these changes.”

Manchester United signed Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani, Amad Diallo, Donny van de Beek and Facundo Pellistri in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will have the chance to close the gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City when the derby rivals meet at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013.

