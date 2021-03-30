Manchester United are ready to reignite their interest in FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United are still interested in signing the France international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still hoping to sign the 23-year-old FC Barcelona striker to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Manchester United believe Dembele could resolve their headache on the right wing after the 20-time English champions failed to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho last summer.

The report goes on to add that Dembele would provide Mason Greenwood and Daniel James with experienced competition for a spot on the right of Solskjaer’s starting XI.

Dembele has scored four goals and has made two assists in 22 games in the Spanish top flight this term after reestablishing himself as a regular in the FC Barcelona team under Ronald Koeman.

The French forward has netted 28 times in 109 games in all competitions over the past four seasons since his move to FC Barcelona in a £110m deal from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Manchester United will take on Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

