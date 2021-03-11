Manchester United are weighing up a potential offer for Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United are looking at the 24-year-old as a potential summer signing to bolster their options at centre-half.

The same article states that Torres’ ability to play on the left-side of defence could make him an attractive long-term centre-half partner for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

According to the same story, Manchester United could look to sign Torres as an alternative to long-term target Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The Manchester Evening News go on to add that the 20-time English champions will face competition from Manchester City for Torres in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The media outlet add that Pep Guardiola isn’t in pressing need of a centre-half given the arrival of Rueben Dias last summer and John Stones’ return to form in the current campaign.

Manchester City and Manchester United could also face competition for the Spain international’s signature from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, according to the report.

Torres has scored two goals in 26 games in La Liga in the current campaign to help Villarreal challenge for a top-six finish.

The Spanish defender has scored four times in 62 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

