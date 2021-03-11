Man United to compete with Man City for Spanish defender Pau Torres - report

Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 11 March 2021, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are weighing up a potential offer for Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United are looking at the 24-year-old as a potential summer signing to bolster their options at centre-half.

The same article states that Torres’ ability to play on the left-side of defence could make him an attractive long-term centre-half partner for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

According to the same story, Manchester United could look to sign Torres as an alternative to long-term target Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The Manchester Evening News go on to add that the 20-time English champions will face competition from Manchester City for Torres in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The media outlet add that Pep Guardiola isn’t in pressing need of a centre-half given the arrival of Rueben Dias last summer and John Stones’ return to form in the current campaign.

Manchester City and Manchester United could also face competition for the Spain international’s signature from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, according to the report.

Torres has scored two goals in 26 games in La Liga in the current campaign to help Villarreal challenge for a top-six finish.

The Spanish defender has scored four times in 62 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

Christian Pulisic
Thomas Tuchel sends honest message to Chelsea FC fans about Christian Pulisic
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: What I really think about Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC
Marcus Rashford
Man United receive Marcus Rashford injury update – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand delivers verdict on Arsenal under Mikel Arteta
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
