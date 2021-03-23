Alan Shearer makes Man United claim about Paul Pogba future

Alan Shearer reckons Manchester United have already made a decision about Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford.

The France international was part of the Red Devils team that suffered a 3-1 loss to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans secured Leicester’s comfortable win against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men at the King Power Stadium.

Pogba was replaced in the 64th minute of the FA Cup tie following a disappointing display after the French midfielder made his first start in a month and a half.

The World Cup winner came off the bench to score Manchester United’s winner in a their 1-0 victory over AC Milan on Thursday night but Pogba couldn’t replicate his impact in the FA Cup.

BBC Sport pundit Shearer claimed that Manchester United have already made a decision about Pogba’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

“We’ve said it so many times that the ability is there but we probably haven’t seen it enough,” Shearer told BBC Sport.

“We know what he can do, he did it in the week when he came on and scored and has been injured for the last six or seven weeks.

“So, it depends what he wants, but I expect the decision has been made already on whether he’s staying or going.”

Pogba has scored three times in 19 appearances in the Premier League this term.

The French midfielder has scored one goal in the Europa League and the League Cup.

Pogba has been overshadowed by the outstanding performances of Bruno Fernandes over the past 12 months or so.

Manchester United will host Brighton in their next Premier League game on Sunday 4 April.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip