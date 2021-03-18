Manchester United are considering a potential swoop to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Pedro Goncalves as an alternative to long-term target Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are weighing up a move to sign the Sporting Lisbon winger in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United have been alerted to the Portuguese winger following his excellent performances in the 2020-21 Primeira Liga campaign.

According to the same story, the Red Devils would be able to potentially sign Goncalves in a £51.8m deal thanks to a release clause in his current Sporting Lisbon contract.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United could turn to Goncalves as a cheaper option to solve their long-term pursuit of a right winger.

The Telegraph highlight that the 20-time English champions were left frustrated in their bid to sign Sancho last summer after Manchester United baulked at Borussia Dortmund’s £108m asking price.

Although the media outlet believe Dortmund will lower Sancho’s price tag this summer, Manchester United are reluctant to spend the majority of their summer budget on the England international.

Goncalves has scored 15 goals and has made three assists in 21 games in the Portuguese top flight this season.

Manchester United will take on AC Milan in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash at the San Siro on Thursday night.

