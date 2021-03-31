Manchester City and Manchester United are both interested in a potential swoop to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto this summer, according to reporter Duncan Castles.

The Portugal international has impressed for Wolves this season after being handed a more important role in Nuno Espirito Santo’s team following Diogo Jota’s switch to Liverpool FC.

Neto’s importance to the West Midlands club increased further when Raul Jimenez suffered a serious head injury back in November to keep the Mexico international sidelined.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and has made five assists in 29 games in the Premier League this season.

The Wolves forward earned his first Portugal cap back in November when he got on the score-sheet in a 7-0 rout of Andorra in a friendly win.

Manchester United were linked with a potential swoop to sign Neto last week as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to sign a new winger to fill in on the right side of his midfield.

Transfer Window Podcast reporter Castles has revealed that Manchester United are facing competition from their bitter rivals Manchester City for the Wolves winger.

“One of the clubs that are interested and have been interested in Pedro Neto in England are Manchester City, I’m told that when they were watching Adama Traore last season and spending time at Wolves games as Neto became more of a fixture in the team, they started to see the quality of his play and considered that he may be a better fit than Traore, and they continue to hold and interest,” Castles told the Transfer Window Podcast.

“I’m also told that Manchester United have been observing the player and looking at him as an option for them in the right wing position.”

Wolves signed Neto from Portuguese side Braga in 2019.

The Portugal international has scored 10 goals and has made eight assists in 73 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

