Manchester United are weighing up a potential swoop to sign Wolves forward Pedro Neto in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils could be prepared to pay in excess of £50m to sign the Portugal international from Wolves at the end of the Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester United are considering Neto as a potential solution to their right-wing woes after the 20-time English champions failed to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have moved Neto higher up their wishlist as Manchester United look to finally fix a problem position under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Sun write that Manchester United have been tracking Neto since 2016 when the Portuguese winger had a trial at the Old Trafford outfit but the Premier League side opted against signing the 21-year-old.

The report goes on to add that the Europa League quarter-finalists consider Neto to be a “genuine alternative” to Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish and Sancho.

Neto has scored five goals and has made five assists in 29 games in the Premier League this season.

The Portugal international moved to Wolves from Serie A giants Lazio in a £16m deal in 2019.

