Real Madrid are prepared to sell Raphael Varane to Manchester United this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Real Madrid are ready to cash in on Varane this summer rather than risk the possibility of losing the 27-year-old for nothing next year.

The same article states that Varane is unhappy with Real Madrid’s current offer as the French defender believes there’s too big a gap between his wages and some of his best-paid team-mates.

According to the same story, Real Madrid aren’t convinced that offering Varane the club captaincy will appease the experienced French centre-half in contract negotiations.

The Manchester Evening News go on to add that los Blancos will need to sell some players in order to finance a deal for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are eager to sign a new centre-half in order to find a long-term centre-half partner for Red Devils skipper Maguire.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has remained on good terms with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez so the negotiation process could be smooth between the two clubs, according to the report.

The Red Devils attempted to sign Varane back in 2011 but Real Madrid won the race to sign the Lens defender despite Sir Alex Ferguson’s best efforts.

