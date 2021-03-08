Manchester United have submitted an enquiry about the possibility of signing Raphinha from Leeds United at the end of the Premier League season, according to a report in Brazil.

Brazilian media outlet UOL, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United are keen on a potential deal to sign the Leeds United star in the summer.

The same article states that Raphinha’s agent Deco is set to hold a meeting with Leeds director of football Victor Orta this month about the Brazilian’s future at Elland Road.

According to the same story, the Yorkshire side are in a relatively strong position given that Raphinha still has two and a half years to run on his current deal.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United could face competition from Liverpool FC for the 24-year-old after Raphinha’s impressive debut season in the Premier League.

The media outlet add that Manchester United will have to deal with former Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona midfielder Deco in order to sign Raphinha given the Portuguese legend works as the Leeds star’s agent.

Raphinha has scored five goals and has made five assists in 21 games in the Premier League this season.

The Brazilian playmaker completed a £17m move to Leeds from French side Rennes last summer.

