Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing Leeds United playmaker Raphinha his top priority in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outfit Todofichajes, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a swoop to sign the Brazil international this summer.

The same article states that Solskjaer has made a personal plea to the Manchester United board to sign the Leeds playmaker in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United are open to the idea of signing Raphinha given that the Brazilian will be cheaper than Jadon Sancho or Erling Haaland.

The report goes on to add that Solskjaer believes Raphinha could provide Manchester United with a solution to their right wing woes.

Todofichajes is reporting that Manchester United have already contacted Leeds about a potential swoop to sign the Leeds playmaker ahead of the summer.

The story reveals that the Yorkshire side are unlikely to sell Raphinha without a fight given the playmaker’s positive impact at Leeds this season.

Raphinha scored five times and made five assists in 22 games in the Premier League this season.

Leeds signed the 24-year-old in a £17m deal from French side Rennes last summer.

