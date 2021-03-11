Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v AC Milan

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to claim a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in their Europa League clash on Thursday night.

The Red Devils are preparing to take on the Serie A side in the first leg of their last-16 clash in Europe’s second tier club competition.

Manchester United head into the game fresh from their impressive 2-0 win over Premier League leaders and derby rivals Manchester City at The Etihad at the weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to lead the Red Devils to their first trophy under his management as Manchester United eye Europa League glory this season.

Former Manchester United star Owen is tipping the Red Devils to claim a narrow victory over the Italian side at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Manchester United and AC Milan have shared quite a few memorable ties in years gone by.

“Often this has been in Europe’s premier competition, the Champions League, but now they reacquaint in the Europa with both sides at similar stages of rebuilding after a few years of transition.

“Known for their formidable counter-attacking style, United will no doubt be happy to let Milan come at them. However, the Italians are a clever side, so I don’t think United will get it all their own way.

“With that in mind, I can see this being cagey. At home in Europe, United have played well overall this season, and I think if they are patient here, they should get their reward.

“So, it’s a narrow win for the home side for me.”

Manchester United will then switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against West Ham United on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip