Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v West Ham

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to edge to a 3-2 win against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side kept their faint title hopes alive last weekend after Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Premier League leaders Manchester City in the derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday night after Solskjaer’s side conceded a late equaliser.

The 20-time English champions have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games, although Manchester United have drawn their other four fixtures.

West Ham have been in impressive form over the past couple of months to challenge for a top-four finish and a spot in the Champions League this season.

The Hammers have won three of their last four Premier League games to keep the pressure on Leicester City, Chelsea FC, Everton, Spurs and Liverpool FC.

Former Red Devils striker Berbatov is tipping Manchester United to edge to a narrow 3-2 win against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“West Ham are flying, but Man United need to maintain the momentum from the Man City game,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“They will be disappointed with conceding against Milan so late on in the Europa League, which just shows that you have to be concentrated and focused for the full match, they will have to do the same against West Ham.

“I think it will be Man United who will get the three points here.”

Manchester United were 3-1 winners against West Ham in their Premier League meeting back in December before the Red Devils edged to a 1-0 win over the Hammers in the FA Cup back in February.

