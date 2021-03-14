Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v West Ham

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United and West Ham United to play out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game on the back of their 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night after they were pegged back by the Italian side in second-half stoppage time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were impressive 2-0 winners over Manchester City in the Premier League at The Etihad last weekend and they will be hoping to continue their good performances this weekend.

Manchester United started the weekend in second place in the Premier League table as they look to keep pace with the Citizens at the top of the table.

West Ham United, meanwhile, have been performing well in recent weeks and they currently find themselves just six points behind Manchester United in the table.

Former Manchester United and England star Owen is expecting to see the Hammers put up a fight and hold the Red Devils to a draw on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “David Moyes has been touted widely as a candidate for Manager of the Year and I have to say it’s well deserved.

“The Hammers are exceeding most people’s expectations and I see this being a very tricky fixture for Manchester United.

“United’s best performances have been on the road this season. At home, overall, they’ve been decent, however, they do tend to switch off.

“It must be noted that Jesse Lingard will miss out due to the terms of his loan deal, so that is a blow for the visitors.

“That said, I still think the Hammers have enough about them to get something, so I’m siding with David Moyes to take at least a point against his former employers.”

Manchester United travel to face AC Milan in the return leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday.

