Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v West Ham

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester United will edge to a close-fought 2-1 win against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils will be looking to build upon their 2-0 win over bitter derby rivals Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw offered Manchester United slim hope of overhauling Manchester City should Pep Guardiola’s men experience a wobble.

Manchester United have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to lose ground on the top-flight leaders over the past month or so.

The Red Devils will face their former manager David Moyes and his impressive West Ham team at Old Trafford as the Hammers look to strengthen their claim for a top-four spot.

West Ham have won four of their last six Premier League games, only suffering a 2-1 defeat by Manchester City during that run.

The Hammers can move to within three points of Manchester United if the east London side managed to spring an upset at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

However, BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to record successive Premier League victories thanks to a narrow win against West Ham this weekend.

“Manchester United’s win at Manchester City was a great result, and they got it with their best performance of the season,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“West Ham will bring a different sort of problem for United, though, and it is one that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have not always solved this season.

“Rather than going at them, like City did, the Hammers will sit in and United will have to take the game to them.

“The Hammers carry plenty of attacking threat too, though, and both sides will be full of confidence.

“It could be very close, but I’m expecting it to be much livelier than when West Ham came to Old Trafford in the FA Cup last month.”

Manchester United were 3-1 winners against West Ham at the London Stadium back in December thanks to goals from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip