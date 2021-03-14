Gary Neville sends message to Luke Shaw during Man United’s 1-0 win over West Ham

Gary Neville hailed Luke Shaw as the best left-back in the country after he helped Manchester United to claim a 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday night.

Shaw, who has been in great form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lately, played the full 90 minutes as he helped Manchester United move back into second place in the table.

Manchester United headed into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways after the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The first half was a largely uninspiring affair and Manchester United eventually took the lead after the break in the 53rd minute when Craig Dawson headed into his own net from a corner.

Shaw continued his good recent form throughout the game and Neville singled out the England international for special praise while on commentary duty in the second half.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “He’s on top of his game, Luke Shaw.

“No panic at all if he’s in a bit of trouble. He’s just really relaxed and moves his way out of a tight corner.”

Asked if he thinks Shaw is the number one choice for England at left-back for this summer’s European championships, he replied: “At the moment, yes.

“I’m always fingers-crossed with Luke Shaw around completing the games and getting to the end of the season.

“But at the moment he’s the best left-back in the country.”

Shaw, 25, has scored one goal and made five assists in 25 Premier League games for Manchester United so far this season.

The win lifted Manchester United back into second place in the Premier League table and left them 14 points behind leaders Manchester City.

The Red Devils will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they travel to face AC Milan in the return leg of their last-16 tie.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip