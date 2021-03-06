Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure their 22nd successive win when the Premier League leaders face Manchester United at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens recorded their 21st consecutive win in all competitions in midweek when Manchester City were 4-1 winners against Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Etihad.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez helped Manchester City to secure a resounding victory over Wolves despite Conor Coady momentarily equalising in the second half.

Manchester City haven’t dropped any points since a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Etihad back on 15 December.

Manchester United have lost ground on their city rivals in the title race following a return of 15 points from their last 10 Premier League games.

The Red Devils have only managed to secure five victories in the top flight in 2021 so far after victories over Aston Villa, Burnley, Fulham, Southampton and Newcastle United.

Manchester United are in second position but 14 points adrift of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is confident that Manchester City will extend their winning run against Manchester United at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

“United must know by now that they are not going to stop City winning the league,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I remember in April 2018 when City led 2-0 in this game at half-time and were about to clinch the title, but United came back to win 3-2.

“That only delayed the inevitable, though. City were crowned champions a few days later.

“It’s similar with this game. United have been struggling to score of late – they have drawn a blank in their past three games in all competitions – but, if they do get something out of it, it will be more important for their top-four hopes than for catching City at the top.”

Manchester City were 2-0 winners against Manchester United in their most recent meeting in the League Cup back in January.

The two clubs played out a goalless draw in their Premier League meeting back in December.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip