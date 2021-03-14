Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Wolves v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to drop more points in a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday night.

Liverpool FC bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Fulham last weekend by booking their place in the Champions League quarter-final draw on Wednesday night.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane secured a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig and a 4-0 aggregate win over the two legs.

Liverpool FC have lost their last six Premier League games at Anfield but the Reds have been slightly better on the road in 2021.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won three of their last four away fixtures, securing victories over Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Sheffield United.

Wolves are on a three-game winless run to leave the Midlands side nine points above the relegation zone with 10 games left to pay.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side haven’t been able to record three points since a 1-0 victory over Leeds last month.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Wolves to hold Liverpool FC to a 1-1 draw at the Molineux Stadium on Monday night.

“Having Fabinho back in midfield clearly helped Liverpool in their Champions League win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They will need him in there in this game too.

“Wolves will have seen how other teams have got good results against Liverpool recently, so they will be happy to sit back and make things difficult for them, thinking they will still get a chance or two at the other end.

“Liverpool’s away form hasn’t been too bad of late, but you can’t say they will finish in the top four while they can’t win at home.

“They are also relying on some of the teams above them suffering a real drop off in form in order for them to make up the ground they have lost, so it is not really in their hands at the moment.”

Liverpool FC were 4-0 winners against Wolves back in December thanks to goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip, Mohamed Salah and an own goal.

The defending Premier League champions have won the last four meetings between these two teams.

