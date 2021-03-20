Brad Friedel predicts where Tottenham will finish this season

Brad Friedel is expecting to see Tottenham Hotspur miss out on a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Lilywhites suffered a damaging blow to their campaign as a whole on Thursday night when they were dumped out of the Europa League after squandering a 2-0 lead from the first leg against Dinamo Zagreb in the return leg of the last-16 clash.

Spurs’ remaining hope of winning a trophy this season will come in the EFL Cup final clash against Manchester City at the end of April.

The north London side are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and better their sixth-placed finish from last term.

As thing stand, Mourinho’s side six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

Former Spurs and Aston Villa goalkeeper Friedel admits that he is not expecting to see Tottenham finish in the top four this season.

Speaking in an interview with www.cardschat.com, Friedel said: “Do I expect Tottenham to finish in the top four? Probably not. Hope? Yes. Do I think they can? Yeah.

“The probability is that they probably won’t at this stage but they also have enough quality.

“The front three that they have, with [Gareth] Bale, [Harry] Kane, and Son [Heung-min], and if you have Lucas playing, the four attacking players, they’re as good as anybody in the Premier League.

“They can get a run together without a doubt. They can go unbeaten themselves and if they do that then they can see themselves up there.

“But there are other teams that are very good around them. So, I would say with stats and probability, and things of that nature they’re probably just going to miss out. But could they? Yeah, they could.”

Tottenham are back in Premier League action when they travel to face Aston Villa on Sunday 21 March.

