Roy Keane urges Harry Kane to quit Tottenham Hotspur

Roy Keane has urged Harry Kane to consider a transfer away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer in order to win major trophies.

The England international is widely considered to be one of the top centre forwards in the world but he is yet to win any silverware with Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane, 27, has been in top form for Spurs this season, scoring 17 goals and making 13 assists in the Premier League, but the north London side still face an uphill battle to finish in the top four this term.

Spurs, who are currently sixth in the Premier League table, will take on Manchester City in the League Cup final on 25 April as they look to try and win their first major trophy under Jose Mourinho.

However, former Manchester United captain Keane believes that Kane would be wise to seek a move away from Tottenham in order to guarantee himself a better chance of winning top trophies.

Speaking on ITV on Sunday night, Keane said: “If you are a top player you want to win the big trophies.

“There’s a big few months coming up for Tottenham – the League Cup final and can they get into the top four? That’s a huge question mark, will it influence him?

“He’s under contract and Tottenham will have a lot to say about it.

“But if you are in his shoes this summer, I think he has to move to win the big prizes. He’s not going to do it at Tottenham.”

Kane will be expecting to feature for Tottenham when the Lilywhites return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to Newcastle United on Sunday.

