Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur will secure a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday thanks to the current form of their three forwards, Mark Lawrenson says.

Spurs have won their last two Premier League games to rekindle their hopes of securing a top-four finish under Jose Mourinho this season.

Tottenham are in eighth position but just four points behind Chelsea FC, having played one game less than their bitter London rivals.

Gareth Bale scored twice in Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor last weekend, before Toshin Adarabioyo’s own goal handed Spurs a 1-0 victory at Fulham on Thursday night.

Tottenham have secured nine points from their last five Premier League games to close the gap on their top-four rivals in the race to secure the final Champions League spot.

Crystal Palace have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to leave Roy Hodgson’s side in 13th place and 11 points above the relegation zone.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday night.

“Crystal Palace have gone three games unbeaten now, and the five points they have picked up in that time have been really important. Mathematically they aren’t safe of course, but you look at them and know they are not going to get relegated now – the pressure is off,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“It’s hard to know what to expect from Tottenham these days, as we found out against Fulham in midweek when they had to hang on to take the points.

“But if they play like they can do, and let their attacking players off the leash like they did when they beat Burnley last weekend then they should win this game.

“The best part of this Spurs team are their three forwards – Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale – so they might as well go for it, because playing more pragmatically has not worked for them.”

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against Crystal Palace.

Spurs will take on Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash on Thursday night.

