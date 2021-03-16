Jose Mourinho gives latest Tottenham injury update on Son Heung-min

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he isn’t sure how long Son Heung-min will be sidelined for after the South Korean forward suffered a muscle injury in Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday evening.

The Spurs number seven was forced off in the 20th minute after Son appeared to suffer a hamstring injury after an attempted sprint in the north London derby.

Son was replaced by Erik Lamela and the Argentina international broke the deadlock with a stunning ‘rabona’ goal in the first half of the clash at The Emirates.

However, Arsenal equalised before half-time thanks to Martin Odegaard’s deflected shot before Alexandre Lacazette secured three points for the home side in the second half.

Son’s replacement Lamela was sent off in 75th minute for a second bookable offence to leave Mourinho without the former AS Roma midfielder and the South Korean for their game against Aston Villa next week.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Son’s injury, Mourinho admitted he was unsure about the severity of the problem.

“That’s football,” said Mourinho. “I don’t know how long it is.

“It’s muscular. Muscular is always not easy. He’s a guy who normally recovers very, very well from any kind of injury.

“That’s football, that’s accumulation of matches. In the Europa League the other day I gave him 30 minutes rest. 90 minus 30 is 60 but 60 is still 60.

“When you are in so many competitions, some players have more minutes than others, which is normal. It’s something that can happen.”

Son has scored 13 goals and has made nine assists in 28 games in the Premier League this season.

Spurs will take on Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash on Thursday.

