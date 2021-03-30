Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about signing Aaron Ramsey from Juventus in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttomercato, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Spurs are interested in a swoop to sign the Wales international.

The same article states that Spurs believe Ramsey could strengthen their midfield options despite his affiliation with their bitter rivals Arsenal.

According to the same story, Tottenham are facing competition from Everton and Liverpool FC for Ramsey’s signature as the Welshman’s time at Juventus looks to be coming to an end.

The report underlines that Ramsey has struggled to have a big impact at Juventus after being hampered by injuries throughout his two-season stint in Turin.

Juventus could be willing to sell Ramsey in the summer to help balance the book after making a £99.07m loss in the first half of the 2020-21 season, according to the story.

Ramsey has scored five times and has made five assists in 42 appearances in the Italian top flight since his move to Juventus from Arsenal in 2019.

The Welsh midfielder won the Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup in his first season in Turin.

