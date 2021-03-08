Tottenham keeping close eye on Antonio Rudiger's situation at Chelsea FC - report

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Antonio Rudiger's situation at Chelsea FC, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 8 March 2021, 08:00 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Antonio Rudiger’s contract talks at Chelsea FC ahead of a potential swoop for the German defender this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Tottenham are on red alert as Rudiger engages in contract negotiations with Chelsea FC following the appointment of his compatriot Thomas Tuchel.

The same article states that Chelsea FC want to keep Rudiger despite the Germany international being frozen out for a time under Tuchel’s predecessor Frank Lampard.

According to the same story, Rudiger is keen to resolve his long-term future ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window so the German defender can evaluate his options.

Football Insider claim that the 28-year-old is likely to commit his future to the west London club provided that Chelsea FC meet his demands.

The media outlet add that Chelsea FC are under pressure to resolve Rudiger’s future as the German has less than 18 months to run on his current deal at the west London side.

Rudiger has made just 12 appearances in the Premier League this season, although his fortunes have improved since Tuchel’s arrival at the west London side.

Chelsea FC will host Everton in their next Premier League game on Monday night after their 1-0 victory over Liverpool FC last week.

Michael Owen
Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man City v Man United
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Everton
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC edging closer to deal for PSG star Kylian Mbappe - report
Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screen grab / BT Sport)
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Everton
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reveals his prediction for West Ham United v Leeds United
