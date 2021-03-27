Real Madrid have made signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane their top target in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Ser Deportivos, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Spanish side have earmarked Kane as their number one transfer target ahead of the upcoming summer transfer market.

The same article states that Real Madrid want to sign a world-class striker and the La Liga giants are considering Kane, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

According to the same story, the Spanish giants believe Kane is the most attainable signing of those three strikers given the fierce competition for Haaland and Mbappe.

Ser Deportivos claim that Real Madrid believe it will be easier to negotiate with Tottenham about signing Kane this summer.

The Spanish media outlet report that los Blancos are encouraged by the fact that Kane’s older brother Charlie works as the Tottenham striker’s registered intermediary.

The story claims that Real Madrid believe Kane and his camp wouldn’t charge as much as Haaland and Mbappe’s respective representatives.

Kane has scored 17 times and has made 13 assists in 27 games in the Premier League this season.

The England international has netted 215 goals in 327 games in all competitions over the past 11 seasons in the Spurs team.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip