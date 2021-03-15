Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked Southampton centre-half Jan Vestergaard as a potential summer recruit to bolster Jose Mourinho’s defensive options, according to a report in England.

The Sunday Mirror is reporting that the Spurs manager is eager to sign a new central defender in the 2021 summer transfer window to strengthen his back four ahead of his second full season in charge.

The same article states that Mourinho has placed Vestergaard near the top of his wish-list following the Denmark international’s solid showing in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Vestergaard has little over 12 months left to run on his current deal at Southampton to raise question marks over the 28-year-old’s long-term future at St Mary’s.

The report goes on to add that Spurs are confident about landing the Danish centre-half in a bargain deal given Vestergaard’s contract situation at Southampton.

Vestergaard has scored three times in 20 games in the Premier League this season despite Southampton’s struggles in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Danish defender moved to Southampton from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old has netted four times in 67 games in all competitions for the south coast club.

Spurs signed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton last summer in one of the deals of the season.

