Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday night.

Jose Mourinho’s side have won their last two Premier League games to rekindle their slim hopes of securing a top-four finish in the 2020-21 campaign.

Gareth Bale scored twice in Tottenham’s 4-1 victory over Burnley last weekend before Spurs edged to a narrow 1-0 win against Fulham in the London derby on Thursday night.

Tottenham have managed to record consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since November when Spurs were in contention to win the title this term.

Mourinho’s men are in eighth position and five points behind Chelsea FC, although the north London side have played one game less than Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Crystal Palace managed to frustrate Manchester United on Wednesday night by earning point in a goalless draw with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men at Selhurst Park.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Tottenham to record a resounding 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday night.

“Spurs seem to be clicking into form and it’s great to see Gareth Bale play with a smile on his face,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“They need to continue this, the quality is there on paper and as long as their are focused they should win this one.”

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 11 games against Crystal Palace, winning nine times and drawing twice.

Spurs have dropped points in seven of their 13 games in the Premier League at their home stadium this term.

