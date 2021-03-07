Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in Sunday night’s Premier League clash in north London.

The Lilywhites head into the game looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League as Jose Mourinho’s men aim to challenge for a top-four spot in the table this season.

Tottenham Hotspur started the weekend in eighth place in the table as they look to get themselves into contention for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Spurs head into Sunday’s game on the back of their victories over Burnley and Fulham, while Crystal Palace held Manchester United to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park in midweek.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is fully expecting to see Tottenham claim the three points when they host their London rivals at their home ground this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Tottenham look to be turning the corner after a poor run.

“Their win against Wolfsberger in the Europa League was the perfect springboard, and last week’s win against Burley reminded me of the side that got such high praise early in the campaign.

“They welcome a Crystal Palace side that got a credible draw at home to Manchester United midweek. The Eagles have shown improvements in their last few matches, so hats off to Roy Hodgson once again.

“That said, Spurs look like they could be going though the gears right now, so I’m siding with them to just edge it.”

Tottenham are aiming to better their sixth-placed finish in the Premier League from last season under Mourinho.

The Lilywhites are back in Europa League action on Thursday night when they host Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

