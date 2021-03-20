Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for West Ham v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is tipping West Ham to secure a point against Arsenal in their meeting at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

West Ham have the opportunity to move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea FC if David Moyes’ men can outwit Arsenal in the London derby this weekend.

The Hammers have lost two of their last three Premier League games to leave West Ham adrift of Chelsea FC in the race to secure a place in the Champions League next term.

West Ham have the second-best home record in the Premier League this season, winning eight of their 14 homes games.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have failed to win eight of their 14 away fixtures in the top flight this term.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games to remain in tenth position in the table.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing West Ham to secure a point against Arsenal in the London derby on Sunday afternoon.

“This feels like a big game for West Ham, as a test of their top-four aspirations, and I think the underlying message from their manager David Moyes will be ‘let’s not lose it’. All his side need to do is stay in the mix,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Moyes did not quite get the balance right last week when West Ham lost at Old Trafford, so he might tweak a few things to ensure they offer more of a threat.

“It will be interesting to see how Arsenal approach it too. They were attack-minded against Tottenham last week, and were rewarded with the three points.”

Arsenal have won their last three games against West Ham in the Premier League.

The Gunners were 2-1 winners against the east London side at The Emirates in September thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal were 3-1 winners against West Ham on their last trip to the London Stadium.

