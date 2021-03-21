Michael Owen states his prediction for West Ham v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with West Ham at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games in the Premier League to bolster their slim hopes of securing a place in Europe next term.

Arsenal have beaten Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur to make up some of the ground on their direct rivals for a European spot.

Mikel Arteta’s side are seven points adrift of fifth-placed West Ham in the Premier League table to leave Arsenal rooted to tenth position.

Arsenal did manage to set up a Europa League quarter-final meeting with Slavia Prague following their 3-2 aggregate win against Olympiacos in the previous round.

West Ham have the second-best home record in the Premier League this term after a return of eight victories in 14 fixtures at the London Stadium in the 2020-21 campaign.

Liverpool FC are the only team to beat West Ham in the English capital in their last six home games.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a point against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Premier League high-flyers West Ham were unlucky to leave Old Trafford empty handed last week. Although, when all is said and done, the defeat will be looked upon as a small blot on what otherwise has been an excellent season,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Despite losing on the night, Arsenal arrive here after falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Olympiacos.

“That will have frustrated Gunners fans and although there is no real harm done, losing is never great for confidence.”

Arsenal have won 32 of their previous 49 games against West Ham in the Premier League.

The Gunners are looking to complete the Premier League double over West Ham following their 2-1 win at The Emirates back in September.

