Michael Owen reveals his prediction for West Ham United v Leeds United

Michael Owen is backing West Ham United to claim a narrow 2-1 win over Leeds United in the Premier League clash on Monday night.

Leeds head into the game in east London looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa last time out.

The Whites started the Premier League weekend in 11th place in the Premier League table as they bid to finish as high as possible in their first campaign back in the top flight.

West Ham United, meanwhile, have been in great form under David Moyes recently and they have won three of their last five games in the top flight to leave them in contention for a top-four finish.

The Hammers started the weekend in sixth place in the Premier League table and just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is fully expecting West Ham United to claim a narrow win over the visitors at the London Stadium on Monday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Two sides I’ve loved watching this season, West Ham and Leeds, go head-to-head in what should be an entertaining contest.

“Leeds have been box office at times this season, however, they come up against one of the most organised sides in the Premier League.

“There’s not an awful lot between these two, especially going forward.

“That said, Leeds worry me at the back, and I think this West Ham front line can take advantage. It’s 2-1 to the Hammers for me.”

Leeds United will host Chelsea FC next weekend, while West Ham United will travel to Manchester United.

