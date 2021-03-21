Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for West Ham v Arsenal

Dimitar Berbatov is backing West Ham United to claim a 2-0 win over Arsenal in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Hammers head into the game in fifth place in the Premier League table after having lost two and won three of their last five games in the top flight.

The east London side have a game in hand over fourth-placed Chelsea FC and they can move level on points with the Blues if they beat the Gunners on Sunday.

Arsenal, meanwhile, head into Sunday’s clash after having secured their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals thanks to an aggregate win over Olympiakos last week.

The Gunners are currently seven points behind West Ham United as they look to get themselves back into the race for the top four.

Former Spurs and Manchester United striker star Berbatov is backing West Ham United to claim all three points against their London rivals on Sunday.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “This is going to be a good game. I don’t remember the last time West Ham were above Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool.

“They are having a great season and they have surprised everybody. I don’t know if they have admitted it yet, but they will be thinking about Champions League football, which is certainly achievable.

“This game is definitely winnable for them too, we all know how shaky Arsenal can be at times, yes they won against Spurs but their defence cracks and makes stupid mistakes at times.

“I can see West Ham getting a result and pushing for top four.”

Arsenal will take on Slavia Prague in the Europa League quarter-finals as they look to make it through to the last eight.

The Gunners’ next Premier League game is a home clash against Liverpool FC on 4 April.

