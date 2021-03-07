Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for West Ham United v Leeds United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing West Ham to bolster their top-four ambitions with a 4-1 victory over Leeds United at the London Stadium on Monday night.

The Hammers are in contention to secure a Champions League spot this term in David Moyes’ second season in charge of the east London side during his second stint at West Ham.

Moyes’ men suffered their first defeat in four Premier League games on Tuesday night following 2-1 loss to Manchester City at The Etihad last weekend.

West Ham have the second-best home record in the Premier League this term, winning seven of their 13 fixtures at the London Stadium in the current campaign.

Leeds United have struggled to find consistency in 2021 so far, winning two games and losing four times in their last six Premier League games.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are in mid-table as the Yorkshire club look to secure their top-flight status for another season.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing West Ham to secure a resounding 4-1 win against West Ham at the London Stadium on Monday night.

“West Ham are the surprise of the season for me and not many people expected them to be in the top four now, including me,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I would like to see them continue their good form. Leeds, like I’ve said before, don’t care who they are playing they will explore the space on the pitch and also leave spaces, which is their weakness at times. West Ham can get a good win in this one.”

West Ham were 2-1 winners against Leeds at Elland Road back on December thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna.

The Hammers are unbeaten in their last three games against Leeds in the Premier League and the Championship.

