Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for West Ham v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that West Ham will secure a 2-0 win against Leeds United at the London Stadium on Monday night.

The Hammers are in sixth position and within striking distance of a top-four finish following their impressive performances in the current campaign.

West Ham have won three of their last five Premier League games to move to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

David Moyes’ side have played one game less than Chelsea FC and could move into fourth position if the Hammers win their game in hand.

Leeds are in 11th position in the Premier League table following a return of four defeats in their last six games.

The Yorkshire side are 12 points above the relegation zone to leave Leeds on the brink of securing their safety for another campaign.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing West Ham to secure a 2-0 victory over Leeds at the London Stadium on Monday night.

“Leeds are very up and down at the moment – they are a bit like Aston Villa in that they are hard to predict,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“West Ham have been far more consistent, which is why they are in the race for the top four. Yes, they lost at Manchester City last weekend but that was still a very good performance.

“If Kalvin Phillips is back in the Leeds midfield then that improves their chances, but I’m backing the Hammers to maintain their impressive form.”

West Ham were 2-1 winners against Leeds at Elland Road back in December following goals from Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna.

Leeds will welcome in-form Chelsea FC to Elland Road on Saturday 13 March.

The Hammers will make the trip to Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Sunday 14 March.

