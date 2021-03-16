Thierry Henry reacts to Diogo Jota’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Wolves

Thierry Henry heaped praise on Diogo Jota for his finish in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

The Portugal international made just his second start in the Premier League since his return from injury as the summer signing returned to his former club.

Jota made the breakthrough just before half-time when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane combined before the Portuguese forward’s mishit effort found the back of the net.

The 24-year-old has scored six times in 12 appearances in the Premier League since his £45m switch to Liverpool FC from Wolves last summer.

Liverpool FC managed to hold on for three points to hoist Jurgen Klopp’s side into sixth position in the Premier League table.

Former Arsenal striker Henry was impressed with Jota’s finish despite the fortuitous nature of the Liverpool FC striker’s winner.

“It was a great finish,” Henry told Sky Sports. “If you hit the ball low – even if it isn’t a strong shot but it’s on target, you can always have the possibility to score.

“What I liked about the play is that they didn’t try to solve it alone, they solved it as a front three. They played the ball to the free man.”

Jota has netted four goals away from home in his debut season at Liverpool FC following his switch to Anfield from Wolves.

The Portuguese forward has scored 10 times in 21 appearances in all competitions in his first season at Liverpool FC.

Liverpool FC have won back-to-back games for the first time since the end of January.

The Reds will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in their next top-flight fixture on 4 April.

