Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Wolves v Liverpool FC

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-1 win against Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Monday night.

The defending Premier League champions will be eager to return to winning ways in the English top flight following a surprise 1-0 loss to Fulham at Anfield last weekend.

Liverpool FC have lost their last six Premier League games at Anfield so the Reds will be hoping to ressurrect some decent form on the road at Wolves on Monday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men received a morale boost on Wednesday night when Liverpool FC booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals thanks to a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah helped the Merseyside outfit to secure a 4-0 aggregate win against the Bundesliga side in the round of 16.

Wolves have failed to win their last three Premier League games to leave the Midlands side in the bottom half of the table.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-1 win at Wolves on Monday night.

“It’s a tough situation for Liverpool, they got a good result in the Champions League but the Premier League is a different story,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Away from home they seem to be doing well, so I will go with them to put the nightmare home from behind them, they have the players to do it.”

Liverpool FC were 4-0 winners against Wolves in their meeting at Anfield earlier this season.

The Reds have won their last four Premier League games against Wolves and have only suffered one defeat in their last six meetings.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip