Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Wolves v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 1-0 victory away to Wolves on Monday night.

The Reds have struggled to find consistent form in the English top flight in recent weeks and their slump has caused them to drop out of the top four.

Liverpool FC are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table as they bid to get themselves back into the race for Champions League qualification.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League, and their most recent defeat was the 1-0 loss to Fulham at Anfield last weekend.

However, the Reds did bounce back in midweek when they claimed a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is fully expecting to see Liverpool FC claim all three points with a narrow win when they travel to Wolves on Monday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Liverpool earned a much needed home win in the Champions League against Leipzig midweek.

“The Reds’ will be hoping that is the catalyst for better things after a poor run of late.

“Another positive for the visitors is the return of Diogo Jota. I expect him to line up against his former side and if he can find the form he showed earlier in the season, I think he’ll play his part in a Liverpool win.”

After Monday’s game, Liverpool FC’s next Premier League clash will be a trip to Arsenal on 3 April.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip