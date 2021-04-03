Gary Lineker raves about ‘brilliant’ Liverpool FC star during 3-0 win at Arsenal

Gary Lineker took to social media to single out Trent Alexander-Arnold for special praise following his performance in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday night.

The Liverpool FC full-back was left out of the England squad for their recent World Cup qualifiers in recent days but he started the clash at The Emirates.

After a goalless first half in north London, the visitors took the lead in the 64th minute when Diogo Jota headed home Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

Mohamed Salah then made it 2-0 four minutes later with a cool finish to essentially put the game to bed, before Jota slammed home a third for the Reds in the 82nd minute.

Alexander-Arnold has scored one goal and made four assists in the Premier League so far this season.

England legend Lineker is a keen admirer of the 22-year-old and feels that he fully deserves a place in the Three Lions squad for this summer’s European Championships.

Posting on Twitter after Liverpool FC’s opening goal, Lineker said: “The perfect response from @TrentAA to his bizarre omission from the @England squad. He’s been brilliant tonight. Can’t be left at home in the summer. Just cant be.”

The win lifted Jurgen Klopp’s men up into fifth place in the Premier League table and left them just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC, who were beaten 5-2 at home by West Brom earlier in the day.

Liverpool FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when they take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip