Dani Ceballos sends message to Arsenal fans about his future

Dani Ceballos has told Arsenal fans that it is unlikely he will extend his loan spell at the club beyond this summer.

The Spanish playmaker stayed in north London for another season-long loan from Real Madrid after Mikel Arteta opted to keep the midfielder at The Emirates for another season.

Ceballos has failed to score in the Premier League this season and has only managed to make three assists in 22 games in the top flight.

As things stand, the Spaniard is set to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season and Ceballos has now revealed that he is likely to leave Arsenal when his loan spell in north London is over.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Ceballos said: “I’ve had a bad time because I didn’t have the consistency I had last year.

“These last five or six games I’ve played at a good level.

“To be honest I like La Liga a lot more. The Premier League is more complete but with my style, La Liga is much better for me.

“Another loan would be difficult from both sides, for Real Madrid and for me.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Newcastle United in the top flight away from home.

The Gunners currently find themselves in 10th place in the Premier League table as they look to try and beat their eighth-placed finish from last term.

