Mikel Arteta gives fresh update on Martin Odegaard for Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Martin Odegaard is likely to miss Arsenal’s next two games due to injury.

The Norway international did not feature for the Gunners as they were pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw by Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Arsenal team this season since having signed for the north London side from Real Madrid on a six-month loan deal back in January.

Odegaard completed the 90 minutes during the 3-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the Premier League last weekend but he missed the European clash on Thursday night after picking up a knock.

Arteta has now confirmed that Odegaard looks likely to miss Arsenal’s clash with Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday, as well as potentially sitting out the return leg against Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday night week.

Asked for the latest on Odegaard’s availability, Arteta told his post-match news conference on Thursday night: “We don’t know.

“He wasn’t able to play today and he will be out, I think, for the next game or two. But we don’t know yet.”

Odegaard has scored two goals for the Gunners since joining on a temporary deal back in January.

Arsenal are looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to Bramall Lane on Sunday.

