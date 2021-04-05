Mikel Arteta delivers update for Arsenal fans on Kieran Tierney

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Kieran Tierney is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury during Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat by Liverpool FC on Saturday night.

The Scottish left-back has been in fine form for the Gunners this season and he has been a regular fixture in the first team under Arteta.

Tierney picked up an injury early in the second half after a challenge from James Milner and he had to be substituted as a result.

Second half goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah wrapped up the victory for the visitors and dealt another blow to Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.

Speaking after the game, Arteta confirmed that Tierney has suffered a suspected knee injury and he revealed that he is not sure how long he is likely to be out of action.

Asked about Tierney’s injury at his post-match news conference, Arteta said: “He felt something in his knee and he was in pain.

“He will be injured but we don’t know for how long.”

It remains to be seen whether Tierney will be fit to feature when Arsenal take on Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip