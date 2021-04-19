John Barnes has urged both Arsenal and Leicester City to consider making moves to sign Odsonne Edouard this summer.

The 23-year-old has been in good form for Celtic this season and he has already scored 16 goals and made three assists in 26 SPL appearances for the Scottish side.

Both Arsenal and Leicester City are likely to be considering their list of potential transfer targets for the summer as they aim to bolster their squads ahead of next season.

Edouard has been in top form for Celtic recently and he has netted 21 goals in all competitions so far for the Hoops this term.

Former Liverpool FC and England winger Barnes is a keen admirer of the Frenchman and feels that he would be a good target for both Arsenal and Leicester City.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “Brendan Rodgers will know Odsonne Edouard, and with what Brendan Rodgers does [the style of football], he will probably fit more [at Leicester] than at Arsenal.

“He looks for players that fit into his systems, and he gets the best out of players who know their positions rather than looking for the superstar players and then fitting a team around them, just hoping it works.

“So, Leicester would be a good move for him.

“With Arsenal, you still have Aubameyang. As much as Lacazette and Aubameyang are there and Lacazette is a number nine, Edouard gives you that physical presence.

“He is bigger and stronger, though maybe not a technically good as Lacazette.

“Arsenal have also got lots of technical players, what they really need, is a presence in the box who is big and strong.

“It would be a good move for both of those clubs if they could get him”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Friday night when they host Everton at The Emirates.

After that, they will turn their attentions towards preparing for their Europa League semi-final showdown against Unai Emery’s Villarreal.

