Jamie Carragher issues Arsenal warning about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Jamie Carragher has warned Arsenal that they could be left with “another Mesut Ozil situation” on their hands with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has struggled to find consistent form for the Gunners this season and he has scored nine goals and made one assist in 25 Premier League games so far this term.

Aubameyang was substituted in the 77th minute of Arsenal’s disappointing 3-0 defeat by Liverpool FC at The Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday night after a poor performance.

The forward has not scored for Arsenal since their 1-1 draw with Burnley back in early March, and former Liverpool FC star Carragher feels that the striker must step his game up soon.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I think Aubameyang’s performances this season have been lazy, at times.

“I don’t care how many goals he gets – he’s won Golden Boots in the past – but he’s definitely a player who doesn’t bring anything to this team if he doesn’t score a goal, and that’s a big problem.

“I watched him last week at West Ham, and I’ve watched him four or five times this season, and I’m thinking I need more. I need more from you, and that’s exactly what we saw on Saturday against Liverpool.

“He was late for the north London derby and the manager took a big decision, and it paid off. I’m expecting a reaction from Aubameyang. He then plays midweek, misses a few chances and he’s not at his best in the Europa League game.

“I watched him at West Ham and I’d go as far as to say it is one of the worst performances I’ve seen this season.

“I was commentating on the game and when he went off the pitch in the 77th minute, Arsenal scored and he celebrated with (Alexandre) Lacazette, and I said that’s the most energetic I’ve seen him this season.

Aubameyang will be expecting to feature when Arsenal take on Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday night.

The Gunners, who are currently 10th in the Premier League table, will take on Sheffield United in the top flight on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip