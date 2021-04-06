‘I was alarmed’: Gary Neville sends warning to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Gary Neville has admitted that he was “alarmed” by Arsenal’s poor performance during their 3-0 loss to Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Saturday.

The Gunners failed to click into gear and were thoroughly outplayed at their home ground as they ended up suffering their 12th defeat of the top-flight campaign.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah wrapped up the three points for the visitors and left Arsenal down in 10th place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal are now facing an uphill struggle to be able to qualify for next season’s Europa League following their inconsistent form in the top flight.

And former Manchester United star Neville was not at all impressed by what he saw from the north London side at the weekend.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday night, Neville said of Arsenal: “I was alarmed.

“We know Arsenal are inconsistent and in transition under Mikel Arteta.

“But I have to say at half-time on Saturday I was really uncomfortable by what I saw. Usually at the end of the game I just leave, but I sat around for a few minutes with Martin Tyler and went, ‘what was that?’

“I was really uncomfortable with what I saw. We don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, but I have to say I thought there was a few players in the front part of the pitch who looked like a little mafia.

“It looked like there was a disconnect between them and the manager. The manager looked like he had enough of them.

“We’ve been around football now for a long time so we know when the players look disinterested. We could be wrong and next week we could be talking about how great they are.

“Arsenal generally have got good shape under Mikel Arteta but what was different was the effort, or lack of it, from the front six.

“And I’m going to say all six, although Odegaard did try at times to press. But the rest of them were a joke. The lack of energy was a joke.”

Arsenal will look to dust themselves down as they prepare for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Slavia Prague on Thursday night.

The Gunners finished in eighth place in the table last term.

