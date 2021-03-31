Arsene Wenger has his say on Harry Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur future

Arsene Wenger has urged Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham Hotspur beyond the summer transfer window.

Kane’s situation at the north London side has been a talking point in recent weeks following Spurs’ stuttering form in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho.

The England striker is yet to win a major trophy with Spurs and the Lilywhites currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table.

Kane has refused to rule out the possibility of a move away from Tottenham when quizzed about his future in recent interviews to fuel the speculation about his situation.

However, former Arsenal star Wenger believes that Kane would be wise to commit his future to the north London side and stay put for the time being.

Speaking in an interview with beIN Sports, Wenger said: “Tottenham are in a position where they can be ambitious and we should maybe not judge only today’s situation.

“Tottenham was top of the league in December. There were a few times when they were top of the league when I was still at Arsenal.

“He is the only one who can assess the situation. A player like that is always solicited by other clubs and always has to assess his situation.

“He was until now a real top leader at Tottenham. He’s a top leader in the English national team. I respect highly his commitment and his quality.

“What I like today is he could play basically as a number 10 because the quality of his assists and the speed of his vision, and the execution of his speed on long balls is exceptional.”

Kane has been in fine form for Tottenham so far this season, scoring 17 goals and making 13 assists in 27 Premier League games for Mourinho’s men.

Spurs are back in action on Sunday when they travel to take on Newcastle United in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip