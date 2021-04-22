Nwankwo Kanu names Arsenal’s two ‘best’ players this season

Nwankwo Kanu has claimed that Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have been Arsenal’s best players this season.

The pair have been earning lots of praise for their performances in an Arsenal shirt this season after having been given a regular run in the first team under Mikel Arteta.

Both Smith Rowe and Saka came through Arsenal’s youth academy and their performances have been one of the shining lights in an otherwise largely disappointing campaign for the north London side.

Saka, 19, has scored five goals and made two assists in the Premier League this season, while Smith Rowe, 20, has made four assists in the English top flight for Arteta’s men.

Former Arsenal star Kanu has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the duo this season and feels that they have been the north London club’s standout performers.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Kanu said: “There are two names which spring to mind as far as Arsenal’s player of the season goes; Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

“They offer the team so much through their versatility. Saka can play in so many positions, and when he’s not playing, you can see the side struggles without him.

“Smith Rowe is a very good player. He can open up games and Arsenal definitely need him to play more in the next few years.

“These two, for me, have been the best players for Arsenal this season – they can’t afford for either of those two players to get injured.

“The way Bukayo Saka is playing, he’s so good that there’s always a worry a big club might come in for him in the summer.

“Arsenal have to do everything within their power to keep him. He’s very young, and he’s got so many years ahead of him.

“Arsenal have to make sure they keep all of these young players like Saka and Smith Rowe.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Friday night when they take on Everton at The Emirates.

The north London side are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they look to better their eighth-placed finish from last term.

